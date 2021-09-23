Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Redbyrd Orchard Cider and Boney T’s Hot Sauce Farm,
4491 Reynolds Rd., Trumansburg, come to network, explore, eat apples and consider joining the farm for some fall cider work.
The morning session will be a tour with three cideries and Zaun Marshburn. After this session, the cideries will have opportunities for paid immersion into foraging and pressing throughout the fall. Lunch is provided.
This morning tour is rich in ideas- from farming annuals, perennials and livestock to food entrepreneurship and craft beverage business models to how friendship informs our endeavors.
The presenters will start with the land collaboration between Boney T’s Hot Sauce farm and Redbyrd Orchard Cider, with a tour of each.
All three cidery hosts make some or all of their hard cider from foraged fruit, collected backpack by backpack. Wild fruit makes Open Spaces Cider possible.
OSC has no home farm and is just beginning the five to 10-year process of creating a cultivated orchard on borrowed land.
Eve’s and Redbyrd take their cues from the resilience and abundance of the forest apples in their organic (Eve’s) and biodynamic (Redbyrd) orchards.
At Boney T’s, all sauces are made entirely from organic ingredients from its plot as well as a few others in the county. Sauce foundation is fruit and highlighted by some of the planet’s hottest peppers, grown right here in Ulysses.
“We invite you to explore land governance and and sharing alongside wild and cultivated food,” states a press release by the farm. “This morning tour is family friendly, please bring your loved ones.”
After this tour, folks who might want to help with harvest and pressing are welcome to stay in touch.
“We need help this season and want to share the experience,” states the press release, adding that pay ranges from $15 to $18 per hour.
