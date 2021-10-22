The lost chemical cart, a vintage piece of equipment formerly owned by the now-defunct Van Etten Fire Company, was welcomed back into the Van Etten community on Oct. 10.
David Lanning, Jr., fire chief of Community Fire and Rescue, served as master of ceremonies. Other fire departments in the area were invited, and two sent trucks, which paraded through the streets with their sirens blaring.
The chemical cart traveled from Community Fire and Rescue to Banfield Square on Oct. 10. A ribbon was cut, and then several strong people pushed the cart into its new home—a small red building behind the town hall near the Gazebo on Banfield Square, which had been specially renovated to receive it. A big picture window is in the side wall of the building so passersby or people interested in local history can come and look at it.
“It was good closure to a long ordeal,” said Harold Shoemaker, deputy supervisor of the Town of Van Etten.
County Executive Chris Moss was not able to be present, but he was the one who had secured funding that Community Fire and Rescue was able to use to stone and oil the parking lot adjacent to their fire station, for $7,700.
Brian Hyland, Van Etten’s local county legislator, was able to be there and see the improvements to the small red building that now houses the chemical cart. He is the one who had secured funds to upgrade and improve the appearance of the display building.
After months of delay and negotiations with the individual who had the chemical cart in his possession, Van Etten Fire Company’s chemical cart was finally returned to the town of Van Etten. With considerable ceremony, the town of Van Etten leadership, along with Community Fire and Rescue, chose fire prevention week as a fitting time to celebrate its return with a “welcome home” rededication.
The chemical cart was in storage at the Van Etten Fire Company before the fire company disbanded. About two and a half years ago the cart suddenly disappeared from its storage area at the old Van Etten fire station and went to an undisclosed location. Efforts to get the chemical cart back began, and it took a fair amount of time to conclude those negotiations. Van Etten Town Supervisor George Keturi said publicly that when the chemical cart returned it would be put on public display—and it now is.
Part of the negotiations for the return of the chemical cart involved a commitment on the town’s part to give $2,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. That $2,000 did not come from town taxes but some special funding, and in August of 2021 the cart was returned successfully; however, it showed the ravages of time and having been in storage for many years. The town decided to refurbish it and sent it to Ward Apparatus to restore it and make it shine again.
“Ward Apparatus did a terrific job refurbishing the chemical cart,” said Shoemaker. It truly gleams now with beautiful red paint and shining brass fixtures and looks completely brand new.
The cost of the restoration was taken partly from funds that the town received from the Chemung County Community Development Fund, not taxpayer money.
Kinsella Waste in Chemung gives money each year to the county, which then distributes it according to applications received. The goal is to enhance the community, and the town board thought that restoring the chemical cart would certainly enhance everyone’s understanding of Van Etten’s history. Additional funding came from the CETC (citizens empowerment tax credit ) funding that the town received from the state—part of the payments that Van Etten gets after dissolution of the village.
The chemical cart was built by American LaFrance. It was a hand drawn chemical cart that dates back to the 1890s. Chemical carts were the “quick-attack” fire apparatus of the day. The cart would have been equipped with water, sodium bicarbonate and sulfuric acid. Some old timers have heard stories of this cart being hand-drawn all the way to Swartwood Road to fight a structure fire. The first fire company in Van Etten was known as Canfield Hook and Ladder Company, organized in 1889 with about 30 members.
No formal rededication ceremony is complete without at least one dignitary. Chris Moss, the county executive, was invited but not able to come due to a prior commitment. Moss is the one who secured funding to stone and oil the parking lot for Community Fire and Rescue, adjacent to the fire station.
Brian Hyland , Van Etten’s county legislator, was able to come. He was invited because he had secured funding from a grant to upgrade the display building so the chemical cart has a proper home. All in all it was a fitting way to honor this antique fire cart and return it to its rightful place, looking like new.
