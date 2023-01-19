The Southern Tier Heart Walk is coming up soon! To kick off the American Heart Association’s 2023 Heart Walk season, walkers, survivors, volunteers, team coaches, and corporate donors gathered for the Heart Walk Kickoff at Visions Federal Credit Union in Endwell. The evening featured healthy snacks, a chance to gather information about the Heart Walk, and time to meet with fellow Heart Walk participants and leaders.
The Heart Walk will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Otsiningo Park. The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $300,000. The 2023 Heart Walk chairperson is Kathy Breno, marketing director at Matthew’s Auto.
"I'm proud to serve as the 2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk Chairperson," Breno said. "Heart disease and stroke affect millions of lives every year. The money raised by the American Heart Association funds research and patient programs that continue to make a real difference in this fight, including right here in the Southern Tier. The Heart Walk brings us all together and helps save lives to make our community healthier. We hope you’ll join us.”
Local sponsors of the Heart Walk include Matthews Auto, UHS, Guthrie, Visions Federal Credit Union, Care Company Network, Security Mutual Life, and Weis. Media sponsors are Magic 101.7 and 102.5 The Vault, Fox 40, Press & Sun Bulletin, and News Radio 1290 WNBF. The kickoff event was sponsored by Security Mutual Life.
Highlights from Thursday evening’s kick-off include:
- Registration is now open for the Heart Walk on April 23rd – participants and teams can register at www.SouthernTierHeartWalk.org.
- NEW THIS YEAR: Spice up your walk! Bring healthy foods, herbs and spices to the walk to donate to local food pantries.
- Heart Walk Inspirational Honorees this year are the Southern Tier Stroke Support Group and Binghamton University graduate student Natalie Weiss, whose research is currently funded by the American Heart Association.
- Follow along throughout the 2023 Heart Walk season on social media with #BingHeartWalk. You can find the American Heart Association on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @AHANewYork.
