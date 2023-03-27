Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Snow mixing in. High 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.