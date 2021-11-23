In Seneca County, public health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and get their booster shots as the number of total active cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.
“Since our last update there has been 108 new positive cases,” the Seneca County Health Department posted on its Facebook page Nov. 19 along with a report that stated there were currently 184 active cases.
The post goes on to state that this equates to a 9.32 percent positivity rate in Seneca County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 3,421.
When the previous report came out on Nov. 15, the health department noted that there were 44 new positive cases since the report prior.
Hundreds of people are being tested per day in Seneca County; the health department reports that 322 were tested on Nov. 18 alone. There are currently 353 people in quarantine.
There are four people currently hospitalized.
Of the 3,421 confirmed cases, 3,155 people recovered while 82 people died.
Of those who tested positive for COVD-19, 640 were under 19 years old, 554 were 20 to 29, 550 were 30 to 39, 407 were 40 to 49, 482 were 50 to 59, 368 were 60 to 69, 214 were 70 to 79, 138 were 80 to 89, and 69 were over the age of 90.
Of all the towns in the county, most heavily populated Waterloo has had the most positive tests, with 1,238 total reported cases. That is followed by Seneca Falls with 915. Ovid has had 255 reported positive cases, while Lodi has had just 70.
The health department is encouraging members of the public to have their children vaccinated.
“Help protect your whole family and slow the spread of COVID-19 in your community by getting yourself and your children ages 5 years and older vaccinated against COVID-19,” health officials said.
For more information, visit the health department Facebook page or its website, senecacountyhealthdepartment.com.
