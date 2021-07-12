Jacksonville Community Park is a nice area off Swamp College Road that was not being used as much as it could because the sign near the road was so small and insignificant that people would drive right by the stone and dirt road, missing the lovely park just around the bend. The park is a spacious area with a large pavilion, picnic tables, and a serene pond. Boy Scout Frank Popowitch III decided to remedy the situation by designing and building a larger, more easily read sign and installing it at the entrance to the park as his Eagle Scout project.
Popowitch is a member of Troop 13 and his father, Popowitch, Jr., is the scout leader. He has been in scouts since first grade when he joined Cub Scouts. He will be a high school senior at Charles O. Dickerson High School next year and started working on his Eagle Scout rank over a year ago, but was derailed by the pandemic. In that period of time, Popowitch had time to reevaluate his project and finally decided that the new sign was the right one for him. It takes a lot of preliminary work before the actual project can get off the ground.
First, Popowitch had to present his idea and explain his Eagle Scout project before the Park Board. He took photos of a variety of signs to give the Board a choice before they picked the examples they liked best and then Popowitch modified the design. He also had to present his project before the Boy Scout Council and receive and act upon their suggestions to begin his project. Popowitch had to keep a log of his progress to eventually present to the Council during his review. “I picked this sign project because I had a good time doing it, the sign would better identify the park, and the Park Board wanted the park to be easier to find,” said Popowitch.
The Popowitch family was cutting down trees on their property, so logs were harvested and milled to make the boards for the sign. The sign was constructed and was treated with layers of finish to protect it from the rain and other elements of weather. The name of the park was routed into the boards and painted white to make it easily seen. Frank III met with a representative from Lowe’s who then donated screws, posts, brackets, and post caps to complete the project.
The sign was installed at the entrance to Jacksonville Community Park on June 5, 2021. Holes were dug for the posts, concrete poured, and dirt placed over the hardened concrete. The sign itself had already been installed between the posts, so it all went up together. The post caps were the finishing touch. Eye screws were placed at the bottom of the sign so members of the Park Board could add information about future events. It took over 200 hours to complete the sign project for Popowitch’s Eagle Scout rank. When all was said and done, all members of the work crew celebrated with a pizza party at the base of the new sign.
Popowitch III hopes to go to college and major in the field of science. He is aiming high and would like to attend a school like Cornell upon graduation from high school. “Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout goes a long way with colleges and other associations. I want to thank the members of my troop and the work crew for their efforts,” remarked Popowitch. “They are Alyson Marion, Katie Straight, Nicholas Frank, Frank Popowitch, Jr., Bill Wright, Jerod Barnhart, and Virginia Marion. I feel great. The sign looks nice, I’m proud of it, and it will stay for a long time.”
Popowitch went before the Boy Scout Council at a meeting in Lansing on June 24 to present his project results. He had to show his workbook, get it approved, answer questions, offer his letters of reference, and, hopefully, be awarded his Eagle Scout rank
Popowitch is not the only member of the Popowitch family to receive an Eagle Scout rank in the past year. Brother Nicholas, a high school sophomore, received this award on Oct. 25, 2020. While collecting food for the Boy Scouts, Nicholas noticed that some people had torn flags flying from their houses and asked his dad what was done with the old flags. His father told him that they were ceremoniously burned to dispose of them and that the American Legion usually handled that work. Well, after a bit of research, Nicholas found out that our local Legion did not have the facilities to do that and would travel long distances to be able to dispose of the flags. Nicholas decided to offer to build a flag disposal area at the Legion post for his Eagle Scout project.
With generous help from Lowe’s who donated 208 concrete pavers and posts, from P & S Excavating who donated seven tons of A1 gravel, and from Home Depot who donated posts, concrete, nails, and capstones, Nicholas and his troop work crew built a patio with a fire pit behind American Legion Post 770. The patio is twenty feet by twenty feet and the fire pit is four feet by five feet and three feet deep. The posts at the 4 four corners can act as hammocks to form wind blocks. Currently, the Legion has about eight large garbage bags full of old flags that need proper disposal. The Legion is in the process of scheduling a time for the first ceremonial burn in their new pit.
“The project took over 300 hours of planning and structural hours to complete. I am very grateful to my sponsors who contributed the vast amount of the materials I needed for this project,” Nicholas said. “I only had to spend $50 on food because the rest was donated.” Nicholas made it through the Boy Scout Council review and has already received his Eagle Scout rank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.