New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Homer has made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in December 2022 right near the entrance ramp to Interstate 81.
On June 29, 2023, a 15-year-old female was charged with the class “E” felony of Criminally Negligent Homicide and two counts of the misdemeanor Assault in the third degree. The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into a crash that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Salena N. Wallner.
The incident occurred on December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., when a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV drive through a red traffic light at the intersection on State Route 281 and West Main Street in the town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281 when the SUV failed to comply. The SUV and Deputy’s vehicle lost control and crashed after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the town of Homer.
At the time of the crash it was revealed that all four occupants in the SUV had run away from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County and had stolen a vehicle from there. The rear seat passenger, 16-year-old Salena N. Wallner died at the scene, the 15-year-old female driver, a 16-year-old female passenger and a 15-year-old female passenger were all transported to Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The months long investigation has revealed that the Cortland County Deputy had no part in the cause of the crash. The investigation also revealed that the 15-year-old driver’s actions were negligent, causing the death of the passenger and injuries to the other two passengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.