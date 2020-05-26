Racker announced on May 26 that the sixth annual Racker Rivals Big Red exhibition hockey game will be showcased on an online format.
According to a press release, this year's event will be "four weeks of spirited campaigning" between two teams – Team Racker and Team Cornell. Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company will coach Team Racker, and Cornell University men's hockey head coach Mike Schafer will guide Team Cornell.
Pledging starts on June 15. A scoreboard will be posted online to track both teams. Full team rosters will also be announced on June 15. Individuals can receive updates on both team rosters by liking and following Racker's Facebook page, and pledge their favorite player here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.