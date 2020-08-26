Ithaca’s silent movie connections are lengthy and well-known by this point. While its tenure as one of the focal points of the film industry was relatively brief, historic landmarks remain that either appeared prominently in films at the time, such as Eddy Street Gate at Cornell University, or helped serve as important function centers, like the Wharton Studio Building itself in Stewart Park, which has been converted to the Wharton Studio Museum.
The executive director of the museum, Diana Riesman, has been instrumental in sustaining Ithaca’s silent movie legacy, an effort she’s furthered over the last several years by leading several initiatives aimed at educating and promoting the legacy. Namely, she’s organized the Ithaca Silent Movie Month since 2012, the youth-aimed Silents Rock! Film Festival since 2017 and the longest-tenured venture, Silent Movies Under the Stars, since 2011, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
“WSM is working to preserve and celebrate Ithaca's and the region's movie history -- Wharton, Inc. Studio was a bustling motion picture production entity here in Ithaca from 1915 to 1920 -- and to develop the historic Wharton Studio building in Stewart Park into the Wharton Studio Museum and Park Center in collaboration with Friends of Stewart Park and the City of Ithaca,” reads the group’s mission statement. “Wharton Studio Museum has a permanent exhibit in the Tompkins Center for History & Culture focused on Ithaca's role in early American moviemaking, and annually produces multimedia exhibits and programming.”
Under the Stars is, predictably, going to take on a different feeling this year than in its first nine iterations. The coronavirus pandemic has forced events around the country to adapt their practices to maneuver around public gathering restrictions and social distancing rules, and the silent movie event is not exempt.
The Under the Stars event was originally conceived by Josh Teeter in 2011, a state parks worker who now serves as an Environmental Education Supervisor, who brought the idea to Reisman and the Wharton Studio Museum to have an outdoor viewing in Upper Treman Park, where “The Great White Trail” was shot and made in 1917.
“We partnered with New York State Parks and pulled off what became the first Under the Stars event,” Reisman said. “And it was right there, where the movie had been made, virtually 100 years before, it was quite something.”
Hoping to mark the end of summer each year, Reisman said parking and lighting concerns caused the event to move elsewhere to continue after the initial year. That brought them to Taughannock Park for 2012, where the event is still held today… or, at least, it was.
“Here we are, doing our 10th anniversary this year, during a pandemic where we had hoped to be at Taughannock Falls State Park again, but that just didn’t work out,” Reisman said. Realizing this, the group spent the last several months pivoting to an online format to still be able to show the event and retain some level of the community that Under the Stars has built during the last decade.
“My whole approach to the pandemic is just turning lemons into lemonade,” Riesman said. “If you can get your event done, in any way, I consider that a success.”
This year, the group is showing a 1925 film called “The Freshman,” starring Harold Lloyd. It’s one of the most widely praised and highly successful silent films of the 1920s. It tells the story of a young, nerdy student willing to go to great lengths to achieve popularity during his introduction to college.
“We wanted to do something as sort of an homage to the students, but now it’s a bit more of a complicated story,” Reisman said, laughing. “I don’t know if they’re coming back or not, I don’t know if it’s ironic now or not. I don’t mean it to be ironic, but it’s a very good film and Harold Lloyd is up there with Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton as being considered one of the most influential comedians in silent film.”
The Cloud Chamber performance group will be scoring and performing during the show, accompanying the on-screen silent film. The performance will be produced in association with the State Theatre, which has been honing its virtual skills with weekly showings of the Summer Concert Series online, the annual series of music performances that are normally held on the Ithaca Commons, centered on Bernie Milton Pavilion. Looking on the bright side, Riesman said that there’s at least a chance that the different viewing options will open more avenues for people to view the show who would normally be left out, either because of timing or convenience.
“In a way, there’s a potential for us to reach a lot of people who we couldn’t normally reach because they don’t live in the area and they can’t drive to Taughannock,” Riesman said. “So it’s a nice opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary, show a wonderful film in ‘The Freshman,’ which I think is Harold Lloyd’s most successful film, and we’re just looking forward to it.”
Broadcasting and streaming the movie, even with musical accompaniment, won’t be an extraordinarily hard thing to pull off, particularly considering the help she’ll be receiving from the State Theatre staff.
“This is really not more complicated to produce,”she said. “What we’re really missing is that in-person feel. It’s so wonderful, for the last nine years when I walk around and the sun starts to go down, people are staking out their little spot on the grass, talking to people who are there and who come every year. I don’t think it’s technically any more challenging.”
While the technical aspects might not be as difficult to overcome as they appear, Riesman sounds as if she’s enduring the same internal struggle that everyone who runs an events-based organization is: the risk is simply too much to ignore or forego, particularly with so much uncertainty surrounding the next few weeks in terms of the influx of students to the area and the subsequent reopening of Cornell.
“Everything for us moving forward, at least through the new year, is going to be virtual,” Riesman said. “I’ve contemplated small events in person, and I just don’t feel comfortable doing it. I don’t want that risk, I don’t want Wharton Studio to decide to have an in-person event and then, God forbid, something happens. This is just the safer way to go.”
The event will stream live Saturday, August 29th at 8pm via Facebook, YouTube, and Wharton Studio Museum and The State Theatre's websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.