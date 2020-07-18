A public hearing is scheduled to be held at 6:05 p.m. at the Dryden Town Council’s Aug. 20 meeting to discuss a special use permit application to update Borger Station, which resides along Ellis Hollow Creek Road, with two new turbines.
If approved, the project is expected to cost $62,550,000. Dominion Energy Transmission, Inc., who submitted the application for the permit, wants to replace two existing turbines with new, more efficient ones that would reduce carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide emissions at the site. In addition to the two new turbines, an oxidation catalyst will be installed on another existing turbine to further reduce emissions. (Don Houser of Dominion Energy Transmission was asked what the percentage of reduction of emissions would be, but he said he did not have the statistics on hand.)
Members of the town’s Safety and Preparedness Committee raised concerns in the past about the environmental impact of these structures at the station, to which Councilman Dan Lamb thanked Houser for taking the initiative to attend to those concerns.
“This has meant the world to them that their concerns about these compressors were addressed and more efficient ones were put in,” Lamb said.
“Several meetings, tours of the facility and kitchen table-like discussions … lead us to design what we think is a pretty good project before you,” Houser said. “Last year, the town commented on the air permit process, and … before the air permit process started, we took all those ideas and more and put them into this special use permit application, and also pay attention to your commercial guidelines as well and feedback we got from our tours.”
Prior to scheduling the public hearing, Councilman Jim Skaley asked whether or not the project would include measures to reduce the amount of noise emitted from the turbines, which he said was a concern of Ellis Hollow Creek residents.
Houser assured that any issues with noise will be addressed in the project.
“With this project, we did a pre-construction [study] and you have that as part of the application … we did another noise study to show the conditions presently at the facility, and what would be needed as far as new construction sound-attenuating materials to drive that noise lower to make sure it all fits in with the 55 decibel maximum operating noise level with everything running at the same time,” he said.
He also said that the two new turbines will be placed in new buildings designed to reduce the amount of sound given off.
“Those two older engines that we’re replacing are in a very old building with glass windows. That noise, that sound attenuation, in that brick glass window building is not the best when you’re running two turbines full time,” he said “Those of you that have been out there know that when you go into the brand-new turbine building that’s out there with the turbine that was installed in 1998ish – I may get the year wrong – but you open the door and it’s loud. You close the door and you can have a perfectly normal conversation like this. You can’t do that in front of the glass building where we’re going to shut down those turbines and abandon them … and put in two new turbines in brand-new buildings with very good sound attenuation mitigation built in to them. We’re confident that the neighbors out there are going to have a better quality of life, if you would, on the noise issue.”
