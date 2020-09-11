College Avenue from the Dryden Rd. intersection to the North side of the bridge overlooking the gorge will be temporarily closed all day Sept. 14, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Traffic diversion through Campus Rd. and Dryden Rd. will be guided by a detour plan and corresponding signage. Access will be maintained for businesses, while on-street parking and loading zones will be limited.
The City explained that Purcell Construction Corporation will be setting up a full road closure on College Ave. (from Dryden Rd. to Campus Rd.) for the mobilization and assembly of a construction crane in front of the Cornell Performing Arts Center.
The City has suggested the following detours for vehicles and pedestrians needing access to the roadway:
- Vehicular traffic on College Avenue North bound or on Dryden Road East should use Dryden Road to Hoy Road to Campus Road.
- Vehicular traffic on Dryden Road West should take East Buffalo Street to Stewart Avenue to Campus Road.
- Vehicular traffic on Campus Road should use Stewart Avenue or Hoy Road to Dryden Road.
- Pedestrian Traffic will be able to cross at the Dryden Rd intersection and North of the bridge, but not at the Oak Avenue intersection.
Drivers should plan ahead before accessing the construction site. Questions, concerns or accessibility issues should be forwarded to the City of Ithaca Engineering Department at (607) 274-6530
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.