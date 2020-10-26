ITHACA, N.Y.— Ithaca police are still looking for information into the homicide of John Ray Lawton, a shooting victim who died near the 500 block of West State Street on Oct. 21.
IPD released a statement on Monday asking anyone who was in the area of Corn Street, between West Seneca Street and West Clinton Street, around 10:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting to come forward with any information they might have.
Lawton was found deceased at the State Street block "of an apparent gunshot wound," according to police reports. Police initially responded to a shots fired call to Green Street, prior to finding Lawton.
Police are also are specifically looking for an individual who was seen walking a dog around the time of the shooting. The statement did not provide a description of what the person might've looked like. The person was seen near the intersection of Corn Street and West Green Street.
The Ithaca Police Department is asking for anyone with any information that would aid this investigation to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
