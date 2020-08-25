Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.