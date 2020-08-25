Ithaca police department responded to the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, at 513 North Cayuga St., after receiving multiple reports of shots fired near the 500 block in the vicinity of Farm St. and Cayuga St., near Thompson Park on Monday evening, around 5:30 p.m.
Police say they learned from pedestrians observing the the Aug. 22 incident that an altercation had taken place between approximately four individuals, during which one individual, believed to be an adult male, is said to have chased two younger male individuals around the block, firing shots at them during the pursuit.
Police were not able to locate the people believed to be involved in the shooting during an initial canvas of the area. Police noted that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, including patrons visiting Thompson Park.
According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident. Police suspect that a newer model blue pick-up was operated by one the individuals and may have fled westbound on Cascadilla St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.