Ithaca police are investigating a report of shots fired near the 600 block of Spencer Rd. around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say they received multiple calls regarding the incident.
The report alleges that two vehicles sped down the road while shots were possibly fired back and forth between them. Police say they were able to locate casing after canvassing the area. The vehicles were described by witnesses as a white SUV and a black Chrysler 300.
It's unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
