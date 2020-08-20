The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident that resulted in a personal injury to the 29-year old driver and the discovery of "a significant amount of cocaine, heroin as well as several thousand dollars in U.S. currency" on Aug. 17.
IPD say the accident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday near the 400 block of Lake Ave. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
At the scene, IPD located the vehicle, which had severe front end damage after colliding with a tree, and an unresponsive male in the driver seat.
The driver was removed from the vehicle and airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn where he is in guarded condition.
Ithaca Police are investigating the cause of the accident and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to please contact the IPD by one of the below-listed means:
Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
