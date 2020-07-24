A traffic stop resulted in an arrest and the seizure of a stolen handgun along Route 13 this morning.
Police say they arrested Anthony R. Chandler Jr. of Lansing, NY after troopers discovered that Chandler had a warrant out for his arrest, following a traffic stop. An unidentified passenger accompanying Chandler also had a bench warrant from the City of Ithaca, according to police.
During the subsequent investigation and search of Chandler's vehicle, troopers discovered that Chandler was in possession of a loaded firearm that had been reported as stolen.
Chandler was arrested for the felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and later arraigned virtually. He was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bail bond.
