The City of Ithaca announced that Plain Street will be temporarily closed on Aug. 21 and 22 so motorists should plan accordingly before proceeding toward the area.
The closure will extend from West Green St. to West Seneca St., including the intersection of Plain St. & West State St./ West MLK Jr Blvd.
The area will re-open on Aug. 23, until then motorists can expect delays.
