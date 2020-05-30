Martha Sauerbrey, Chairperson of the Tioga County Legislature, started the fourth press conference on May 20 by stating, “Phase one has started, sun shining, numbers flattening out and hope is gaining.” She went on to stress caution for this weekend as residents pay tribute to our veterans.
The COVID-19 numbers for that day she shared were 122 confirmed cases, 93 on mandatory quarantine, 51 recovered and 20 deaths. (As of Monday May 25, there are 132 confirmed cases, 105 in mandatory quarantine, 64 recoveries and 21 deaths.)
Sean Yetter of Community Social Services spoke next, reporting the offices in his department have remained open but changed the way they are doing business. If people need to fill out applications, they can download the paperwork online but if one is not able to do it that way there will be a kiosk set up past security at the county offices on Route 28. If one filled out an application for various services, there is also an exterior drop box. Staff is on hand so one can also call 687-8300 to get answers for the procedures to follow.
Child support services is up and running; or one can call the state hotline with questions or concerns at 1-888-208-4485 or try 687-8550. Yetter stressed that school personnel are often the primary source of child abuse reports so it is important for neighbors and family if they notice to report. The number to report such instances is 1-800-342-3740. He also talked about a need for foster parents and those interested can call 687-8346.
He reported that the Tioga Employment Office is open partially and working on helping people with employment issues. “Twenty-eight hundred have filed unemployment paperwork in Tioga County,” Yetter said.
Tioga County Health Representative Kylie Holochak reported there is good news from Elderwood Nursing Home. Several confirmed cases of the virus have recovered. She stressed social distancing, masks and hand washing still as they are getting reports of new cases from homes that have relaxed the precautions too much.
Holochak talked about “contact tracers,” who are workers from the health department who are receiving calls about someone confirmed to have the virus and speak to them about anyone they were near and call to inform others that may have been exposed. If you start feeling the symptoms they stress keeping track of people and places you have been in contact with and let the health department know. “If you are sick, please stay home,” Holochak said She also mentioned there is a sample questionnaire on the health department’s website.
Leeann Tinney of Economic Development and Planning talked about the confusion and uncertainty between the state and businesses. “Who is allowed to open and who needs to wait,” Tinney said. For Phase 1 she reported acupuncture, auto maintenance, horticulture, pool maintenance, cleaning services, outdoor low risk activities and drive-in movie theatres have been added to the stage. “Hair salons and barber shops will be opening on May 29, but not nail salons and tattoo parlors,” she said.
Tioga Downs has been given the go-ahead to open for the racing with no public, so betting will have to be done online.
As businesses work on reopening, plans should be posted at the place of business; even essential businesses that never closed are required to have a plan.
Sauerbrey emphasized, “All numbers are good so far so I think Phase 2 will bring about more re-openings, paying careful attention to the numbers as we go.” She mentioned going to Tioga County’s website to get information on the virus. “As we move into another phase, the information is so fluid and fast changing, so try to keep up.”
During the question period, church services and wedding ceremonies were asked about, and Sauerbrey said they fall under Phase 4 of the reopening plans. In regard to graduation ceremonies, the county has been asking the state for some guidelines.
When asked how the Tioga County residents are handling the pandemic, Sauerbrey talked about the flood of calls on when and if a business can reopen. “We keep checking with the governor and some have not been decided on at this time,” she said.
“Overall citizens are cooperating, we all have our bad days and melt downs, but then we suck it up and move on,” Sauerbrey said.
Another question asked was how comfortable Tioga County residents are with having to go to Tompkins County, Broome County, or Pennsylvania for testing. Holochak reported Tioga County Health department does not have the availability of personnel or a sight to do the testing.
When discussing some of the defiance from some folks objecting to wearing a mask, Sauerbrey reported about 50 to 60 percent are wearing the masks. “People are going to do what they are going to do, but businesses are following guidelines for safety.” She mentioned Walmart has been the subject of some conversations with the governor for their disregard of asking customers to wear masks.
At the end of the press conference, Sauerbrey informed those present that they will not be holding another one next week. Only if there is something very pressing to get out to the public will another conference take place.
