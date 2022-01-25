The meeting of the Spencer village board on Jan. 3 was much shorter than anticipated. Three of the board members had been exposed to COVID so they were home quarantining. Other than paying the bills, which the board did with a home bound quarantined trustee on the phone to make a quorum, the board did not make any decisions or act with so many being absent. Only trustee Tyler Koski and Village Mayor Gilbert Knapp were present.
Jeff Luciano and his wife Nancy presented to the board their petition requesting the board to hold a permissive referendum on whether Village residents are happy with the opt-out choice the board adopted in December or would they prefer the opt-in option on marijuana sales and/or on-site consumption businesses. Luciano has been a fervent proponent of both hemp growers and hemp products. Ninety-seven valid signatures are required to get a ballot initiative on the March village election ballot. Luciano had 133 village residents sign the petition in case some of the signatures turned out to be invalid. Luciano is also in the process of developing a website, www.SpencerCannabisVote.com, to help keep the community informed of what is going on. He expects it to be live very soon. The text of the petition reads:
“We, the undersigned, duly qualified electors of the Village of Spencer, respectfully petition that the following proposed act or resolution, ADULT USE CANNABIS MUNICIPAL OPT-OUT RESOLUTION Prohibiting retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments from locating and operating within the boundaries of the Village of Spencer, be submitted to a vote of the qualified electors of the Village for their approval or rejection as provided by law.”
Following this, the mayor did read from several announcements. The one probably most relevant to village residents was from Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is the first state in the nation to receive U.S. Department of the Treasury's approval to launch its Homeowner Assistance Fund, a program that will provide up to $539 million to help eligible homeowners avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure, and displacement. HCR will administer the program and applications open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. To learn more, visit the HAF website or contact the New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund call center at 1-844-77-NYHAF. Full web address is: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Looking-Back-at-2021-with-HCR.html?soid=1124178642891&aid=4YbMn70dSD0
