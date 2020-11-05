ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Office for the Aging is updating its list of people who are willing to do yardwork and snow shoveling for older adults.
The leaves are falling, and snow will soon follow, and many seniors are not able to remove the leaves and snow from their yards and sidewalks without assistance. Wet slippery leaves, deep snow and icy sidewalks are dangerous for everyone, but especially for people with mobility difficulties.
The Office for the Aging is especially in need of people who are willing to work in places outside of the City of Ithaca and in rural areas. If you are interested in assisting older adults with yard work or by shoveling or plowing, on either a paid or volunteer basis, call the Tompkins County Office for the Aging at 607-274-5482. If your name was listed last year, and you would like to be listed again, the office requests that you call and let them know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.