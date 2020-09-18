State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), the ranking member on the Senate Investigations Committee, today renewed his call for an independent investigation into how New York’s COVID-19 response impacted nursing homes, where at least 6,500 elderly New Yorkers have died over the past six months.
O’Mara and his Senate GOP colleagues have also launched a new online petition to allow their constituents to help join the fight for an independent investigation. The new petition can be found on O’Mara’s Senate website, omara.nysenate.gov.
According to O’Mara, joint, bipartisan Senate-Assembly hearings on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 failed to satisfy many state lawmakers that top Cuomo administration officials are fully answering questions on the crisis, including the exact number of nursing home deaths.
“I and many other legislators, on both sides of the aisle, have continued to push for an independent investigation into this crisis and tragedy since April," O'Mara said. "Thousands of lives have been lost and too many questions have been raised, and remain unanswered, to have in-house Cuomo administration reports be the final word. An independent investigation is warranted and necessary for the families who have lost loved ones, the caregivers who put themselves at risk, and to ensure better and safer policies moving forward. That’s what we’re trying to achieve.”
In May, an in-house state Department of Health (DOH) report pinned the blame for the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes on infected staff and downplayed the consequences of a March 25 DOH directive that many point to for having required nursing homes to accept elderly COVID-positive patients being released from hospitals back into their facilities, said O'Mara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.