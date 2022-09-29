After the recent search and arrest of a robbery suspect in Ithaca who was impersonating a NYSEG worker, the utility is reaching out to provide tips to its Ithaca-area customers. This is particularly important since actual NYSEG representatives will be out in the Ithaca area in the coming weeks as part of the utility's smart meter installation initiative.
- NYSEG customers will receive a postcard approximately 3 weeks before their smart meter installation.
- Customers receive an automated phone call the day before installation.
- A technician visits the customer’s home to install smart meter. All technicians will carry a badge identifying them as authorized contractors of NYSEG and will be driving vehicles also branded with “Authorized Contractor of NYSEG.”
- Customers don’t need to be home unless their meter is inside or difficult to access. In those circumstances, technicians will knock for access or work with the customer to schedule an appointment.
- A doorhanger is left to let the customer know the installation is complete.
NYSEG reports that it will be reaching out to local law enforcement as well to keep them updated on the upgrade project.
