State Legislators passed a law Thursday evening that will make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote through a system of automatic registration.
There are currently 19 states in the country including the District of Columbia that have implemented automatic voter registration.
“Across the country, we have seen states increase barriers to vote. The Assembly Majority believes that democracy is best served by making it easier, not harder for eligible voters to cast their ballot,” said state representative Carl Heastie in a press release. “By allowing automatic voter registration, no New Yorker will have to worry that they will not be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
The changes won't be implemented until 2023, a last minute addition to the law before passing in the senate, but will effectively limit the number of obstacles NY residents have to take in order to vote each election cycle.
Registerers will be prompted and can choose, if they wish, to be automatically registered to the party that they wish when they visit the DMV and other participating state agencies. They can then expect their voter registration information to be mailed to their listed address.
There was some delay to passing the bill following a lengthy discussion about voter fraud potential on Thursday.
According to a press release, the application will inform signees of their eligibility, or lack thereof, and asserts that there will be penalties for intentionally and willingly registering while ineligible; however, the official document states that failing to decline to register, as an ineligible applicant, by accident will not leave registerers "guilty of a crime for failing to make such a declination."
The Assembly also approved several bills concerning the timely use of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of November's upcoming election. One measure will allow absentee ballots to be approved sooner than 30 days ahead of the election; another establishes a formal presumption that an absentee ballot received the day after the election without a postmarked date should be considered on time.
Other approved bills will give voters the opportunity to fix any mistakes in their absentee ballot envelopes and ensures ballots are counted as long as they are received and timestamped by the day after Election Day.
“Our democratic process relies on the ability of people to exercise their right to vote,” said Assembly member Charles Lavine in a press release. “Creating a system of automatic registration will keep our voter rolls up to date and ensure that all New Yorkers’ votes are accounted for come Election Day.”
