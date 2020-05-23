The Seneca County Public Health Department reported another positive case of COVID-19 on May 22, bringing the county's total up to 40.
The department conducted contact tracing of the individual who tested positive, which produced the following two locations they visited, including timeframes:
- May 16, 2020: Walmart in Waterloo between 2 and 4 p.m.
- May 16, 2020: Glenwood Foods, 2905 Rte. 318, Seneca Falls between 2 and 4.
According to the press release, "Although there is a low risk of transmission, anyone who may have been at these locations during the time indicated should monitor themselves for any signs of COVID-19." Those who feel ill or have any concerns should contact their health care provider. All people who made close contact will be quarantined to monitor their health in case symptoms arise. (Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.)
“Many of our recent cases have been asymptomatic individuals,” Vickie Swinehart, Public Health Director, said in the release. “The areas of potential community exposures listed [above] is a good indication of why we need to remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. We all must continue to wash our hands often, wear face masks in public, and make sure to socially distance ourselves from those we do not live with. It is very possible to feel well and still have COVID-19.”
Can we define what a "case" is? What does this even mean? Amidst the manic Covid hysteria this is a ital question.
The Covid PCR Tests are a Diagnostic Fraud.
The PCR Test and its administrative procedures are not only flawed (problems with adequate swab) but are a non-specific, catch-all test which is known for giving false positives for flu-like viruses as well as many others.
These tests do not give adequate clues about the amount of viral infection (slight or severe) and whether or not the virus is alive since it examines elements of RNA debris, not the entire genetic sequence. Detection of a dead virus has no clinical meaning as they are present in any respiratory disease unrelated to the disease itself.
C19 is decidedly not some alien, unique virus- it is a SC2 virus (that was fully sequenced) out of at least a hundred others present within our respiratory system. Nobody cares to pay attention to these others as the immune system in a healthy person deals with them, just as a healthy immune system does with SC2, influenza and other viral contagions.
What we are dealing with is not the result of some unique deadly virus rather it is the result of the collapsed health of populations due to extreme social stresses, rapidly deteriorating environmental conditions and the devastation of public health institutions worldwide which has produced hundreds of millions of people sick and dying from preventable diseases every year.
