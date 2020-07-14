The City of Ithaca announced that North Tioga Street, from E. Buffalo Street to E. Seneca Street, will be closed July 16 and 17 for ditch repair.
The street will be closed off to thruway traffic during work hours, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on those two days.
The city says that the USPS Office and the Seneca Street Parking Garage will remain accessible from East Buffalo Street. Drivers should plan accordingly during hours of construction.
The repair follows the recent installation of a fire hydrant at the construction location.
For additional information please contact Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets at (607) 272- 1718, cmurphy@cityofithaca.org
