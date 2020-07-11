The Tompkins County Health Department reported on July 11 that a non-customer facing employee at GreenStar has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the department, the employee is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation. In addition, the department has identified all individuals that have come in close contact with the employee.
“Our Health Department nurses conducted the contact tracing investigation and all close contacts have been identified," Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director, said in the press release. This was not a public exposure. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and all close contacts are in quarantine.”
There are now six active cases in Tompkins County after the department confirmed three more cases yesterday.
The department is not recommending that all GreenStar shoppers or the general public seek testing in light of this new case.
“We are in close contact with GreenStar and appreciate the steps they are taking to support proper distancing, mask-wearing, hygiene, and density considerations to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons,” Kruppa said.
