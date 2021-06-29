TCAT will not operate service on Sun., July 4, for the Independence Day holiday so that all employees can enjoy the holiday with their friends and families.
On Mon., July 5, TCAT will operate service with adjustments, but the customer service call center and administrative offices will be closed.
Service changes on July 5 are as follows:
Routes not running: 10, 81 and 82
Routes adjusted as follows:
- Route 15: Only hourly trips (trips leaving :21 after the hour) will run.
- Route 17: Adjustments based on modified routes.
- Route 30: Only trips running will be those departing Green St. Station at the bottom and top of the hour; or no :15 and :45 trips. No :13 and :43 trips departing the Shops at Ithaca Mall.
All other routes on July 5 will run as normal. See summer routes here: https://tcatbus.com/bus-schedules
TCAT offices will re-open with customer service representatives available on Tues., July 6. Customer service representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at (607) 277-7433 (RIDE) or they can be reached via email at tcat@tcatmail.com.
