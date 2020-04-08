No one was injured after Ithaca firefighters extinguished a 2000 GMC truck on fire along Bostwick Road in the Town of Ithaca. The fire occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 8.
Tompkins County 911 Dispatchers received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. about a pick-up truck on fire near 341 Bostwick Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they "found a fully involved dual-wheel pickup truck on fire on a steep section of the road," according to the press release.
According to the release, firefighters extinguished the flame after stabilizing the vehicle so that it would not roll away. The fire department was at the scene for a half an an hour and were assisted by New York State Police. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
