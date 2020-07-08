The residents of Newfield will have an opportunity to learn about a new proposed subdivision law at a public meeting July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Newfield Fire House.
Michael Allinger, Newfield Town Supervisor, said the law will protect those who wish to purchase and build on available land in Newfield.
The public hearing will also address a water study that was recently completed. A representative from Hunt Engineering will give a summary of the findings.
Allinger said while the water study portion of the meeting should be fairly straight-forward, he anticipates quite a bit of conversation around the proposal of a new subdivision law. Newfield does not currently have any law regarding subdivision.
“We know we have a lot of old landowners with acres and acres of land that will eventually go to market and be sold as farmland to larger farming operations, or to solar farms…but really what this law is about is dividing land for the purpose of putting up homes on the land,” Allinger explained.
He said the Newfield Town Planning Board felt strongly that it makes sense to take proactive measures.
“People buying land should be confident they have ‘x’ number of acres and that they can position a house on that land and know they wouldn’t have somebody building right on top of them,” Allinger said.
Many neighboring towns, including Danby, have subdivision laws, Allinger said.
Newfield’s proposed law states that subdivision control regulations will be put in place (if the law is enacted). It would give the Newfield Planning Board the authority to approve, approve with conditions or deny subdivision applications within Newfield.
The law would apply to any parcel of land located in Newfield that is being divided into five of more lots.
The proposed law states that the purpose and intent of the new regulations is to ensure that development within the Town of Newfield is consistent with available facilities, infrastructure and resources and to encourage orderly and beneficial development of the land, as well as to identify and mitigate potential negative impacts of development on the residents and environment of Newfield.
It is also designed to “facilitate the preservation of open spaces; to protect the value of property throughout Newfield; and to generally protect the health, safety and public welfare of the residents of Newfield,” the proposed law states.
Allinger stressed that the upcoming meeting is simply a hearing allowing for public comment on the proposed law; the discussion does not mean the law will automatically take effect.
“This is just a public hearing to see what people think,” Allinger said. “I have a sense the community is going to take an interest in this and that people are going to come to us with some really valid thoughts and suggestions.”
The subdivision law can be found by clicking on the link at the top of the Newfield Town website’s homepage.
The water study can be found there also, though it is lengthy. Allinger said the main objective of the study, which was made possible with funding from two grants, is to find new sources of water in Newfield. The representative from Hunt Engineers will be available to answer questions.
