A public hearing will be held by the Newfield Town Board on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., or as soon thereafter as can be heard on said date, regarding the issuance of special permit to Tarpon Towers/ Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems LLC (“Verizon Wireless”) to construct a wireless cell tower on West Danby Road (tax map no. 4-1-23.22).
Due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Town Board will not be meeting in person.
In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders 202.1 and 202.15 and subsequent orders extending the same, the public hearing will be held remotely via video conferencing and telephone conference call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
The public will have the opportunity to hear the meeting live and provide comments. The Zoom link is as follows: zoom.us/j/859125423 - meeting ID:859125423 or call one mobile+19292056099 or call 50603995#US
The Town Board will consider all verbal and/or written statements from all persons interested in the proposed special permit received at the public hearing or delivered to the Town Board before the public hearing.
Copies of the Verizon Wireless special permit application, Environmental Assessment Form, plans and any other information submitted in support of it are available from the Town Clerk at: 166 Main Street, Newfield, NY 14867, Newfield, NY 14867, 607-564-9981 (phone), townclerk@newfieldny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.