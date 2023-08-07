An investigation at the scene revealed that three vehicles were traveling northbound on State Route 13. A Honda Odyssey was stopped and making a left turn and the vehicle behind it, a Chevrolet Traverse slowed down when third vehicle, a Ford Escape rear ended the Chevrolet pushing the Chevrolet Traverse into the Honda Odyssey.
The first vehicle, the Honda Odyssey was being operated by Jennifer A. Foote, age 49 of Newfield, NY. She did not report any injuries on scene. One passenger of that vehicle, a 15-year-old female reported injury and was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by ambulance. A second passenger, a 15-year-old female did not report any injuries on scene.
The third vehicle, the Ford Escape was being operated by Chantee M. Besse, age 24 of Elmira, NY. She was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center for a complaint of pain. There were four passengers in that vehicle that all reported injuries:
• 3-year-old of Elmira, NY transported by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center for a head injury.
• 56-year-old female of McKinney, TX transported by helicopter to Robert Packer for complaint of pain.
• 7-year-old of Elmira, NY transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center for a hip/leg injury.
• 10 year-old of Elmira, NY transported by ambulance for a lower leg injury.
Troopers were assisted members of Newfield Fire Company, Tompkins Sheriff’s Deputies, Bangs Ambulance, Village of Trumansburg EMS, Spencer EMS, Schuyler EMS, Guthrie Air and LifeNet.
