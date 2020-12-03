The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is again requesting the public's assistance in the investigation of the shooting homicide of Dejour Gandy in Dec. 2019.
The Office said they continue to investigate all leads that come in, and urge anyone with information to call them directly at 607-257-1345, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 607-266-5420.
A reward for $2,500 is available from the NYS Crime Stoppers Hotline to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. They can be reached anonymously at 1-866-313-8477.
On Dec. 7 2019 at 1:26 a.m., deputies with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s responded to an incident for a shooting inside a home on Shaffer Road in the Town of Newfield. Officers on the scene found a resident of the house, Dejour Xavier Gandy, age 29, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Another resident of the house called 911 to report the incident
According to another witness, three black males wearing face coverings entered the home and confronted the victim with guns drawn, one of whom shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The incident is believed to be a targeted attack of a specific person.
