On April 15th, 2023, the Tompkins County Sherriff's Office and the New York State Police responded to 1177 Trumbulls Corners Road in the Town of Newfield for a physical domestic in progress.
The Trooper arrived and spoke to the female victim and was advised Richard Marks Jr, age 38 from 1177 Trumbulls Corners Rd, Newfield, had fled the residence on a UTV into a wooded area. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office arrived and attempted to locate Marks into the wooded area. Marks had numerous warrants stemming from prior domestics from the New York State Police, Ithaca Police Department and the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office. While the Deputies were in the wooded area, they visually observed Marks point a long gun, later identified by the shell casing as a 12 Gauge Shotgun, and discharged two rounds in the vicinity of Deputies. The Deputies were located approximately 50 yards from Marks when he discharged the weapon. Marks then began yelling at the Deputies "Come get me, I'm down here".
At this point Deputies radioed to the Tompkins County Communication Center that more units were needed. Assisting agencies consisted of Ithaca Police Department and the New York Parks Police. The two Deputies were able to find cover and set up a perimeter of Mark's location, while assisting officers were able to respond to the scene.
Marks was later located by the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office on Horton Road in the Town of Newfield.
Marks was taken into custody and transported to the Tompkins County Public Safety Building. Marks was charged with Menacing a Police Officer (Class D Felony), Two Counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer (Class C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor). Marks was held for Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Program and upon arraignment was held in the Tompkins County Public Safety Building on no bail pending a future Newfield Town Court appearance.
