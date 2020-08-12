Newfield Central School district will hold three public informational meetings next week to address the topic of school reopening in the fall. The meetings, which will take place over the video conferencing program Zoom, will all dispense the same information, and there will be question and answer periods at each one as well.
The meetings will be held on Aug. 17 at noon, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID number is 984 3922 0132.
So far, Newfield has announced there will be a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person schooling options this fall. Parents can choose to have their child complete their education completely through the virtual model if they choose.
The schedule for students, both virtual and in-person, is detailed in an updated plan that can be found under the heading “announcements” on the district homepage. The district will follow the same Continuity of Learning Plan that it used for the 2019-2020 school year.
Those who have questions about the schools reopening may submit questions to reopening@newfieldschools.org before the meetings or ask questions directly during the meeting.
The district website also has links to a technology survey the district is asking all parents to complete. At the top of the survey it states that the information being gathered is “extremely important to the planning for your child/s education for the 2020-21 school year.”
The survey states that the New York State Eduction Department is committed to working with schools to help ensure students have “all the time, everywhere” access to devices and high-speed internet, both at school and at their places of residences.
In Newfield, many areas do not have access to high-speed internet; this is perhaps why the district states it is “crucial” to receive feedback from families regarding their ability to go online.
The survey is short—only a few, mostly “yes” or “no” questions—and can be scanned or photographed and sent via email, dropped off at any of three schools’ main offices or the district office, dropped off in the elementary foyer between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., or mailed back to the school at the address given on the survey.
