“Our admin team, tech team, and staff are trudging through unprecedented waters and trying their best to build a plane while we are flying it,” the letter states. “We are very thankful to all of you for your continued patience and grace as we make this thing work.”
As of the third day of school, there were a lot of successes, the letter went on to say, noting that there are districts in the region that have not yet been able to bring students back.
“We are very proud and grateful that we have been able to open school for both in person and virtual students,” Miller’s update said. “…we take your students’ education very seriously and want to be certain that you are aware that we are doing everything in our power to deliver. We can get through this together!”
A few things the district would like to address specifically:
Newfield’s teachers had four days of training before the schools opened their doors, and a learning curve is anticipated for everyone as the faculty operate in the Google platform.
Some teachers are up and running, and “others will need time to wrap their arms around the newness and get acquainted with the perks of the platform,” the letter states. “We are providing training weekly and will continue to grow our skill sets over the coming weeks. Our faculty is doing an amazing job, learning quickly, and working diligently to provide the best learning environment for our students.”
Most of the equipment in the district is aging and failing. Miller said the district is working hard to get teachers what they need to teach, but the budget is tight, and the district just suffered a 20 percent cut in state aid. Most of Newfield’s aid comes from the state, so this hit the schools particularly hard.
“We have borrowed mics from BOCES and will be plugging holes and gaps as best we can in the short term,” the letter states.
Many teachers’ classrooms are not “set up” for remote teaching and video streaming. Often their boards are at the front of the room while their computer stations are on the other side of the room.
“We are working to get laptops to teachers, but again, there is a very limited supply,” Miller said.
Rewiring classrooms to provide internet drops by their boards will take several months. The long range plan is to provide mobile devices to teachers that can move with them as they teach. That, however, is not the current reality, and for each device deployed to a teacher the district has to subtract that from a device we can send to a family, according to Miller.
“It is a balancing act, and we are working on it,” she said in her message. “No one could have predicted that we would be in the situation we are in with regard to our teaching and learning practices. We are working as quickly as possible to adjust and adapt.”
We are working very hard to get devices to families. The district did not have a 1:1 strategy (every student has their own device) and this generally takes 6 months to a year to develop and ready. The tech team has dug in and are hoping to have full deployment by the middle of October. Each one of the devices we have (again limited supply) have to be re-imaged and set up with filtering and management systems. This takes a great deal of time and the tech team is working night and day to get us to where we need to be with devices. There are four of us for the 1000+ members of our learning community.
Devices for virtual families are currently being readied, and the district hopes to get them out to families in need very soon. There is a very limited number of mobile devices for families, and the schools will be breaking down and sending out computers from their computer labs to help bridge some of the gaps.
Chromebooks are on order but have not come in and likely will not in the near future, Miller said, adding, “this is, again, a reality we could not have prepared for. [Acting Superintendent Eric] Hartz reached out to the other districts in the region and was able to get 60 Chromebooks from Groton for the short term until ours arrive. These will be sent out soon.”
When the Chromebooks arrive they will go first to high school students, then middle school students. This will mean that the district can shift other mobile devices from those grade levels to areas of need.
“Again,” Miller’s letter states, “1:1 was not a vision in the district, but the pandemic has made it a necessity. We are asking again for patience as we move quickly to get families what they need and hope that those of you that have devices can hold on while we work on it.”
For resources for parents and students, visit ncsdgoesgoogle.com.
