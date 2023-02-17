On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Newfield Central School District Board of Education voted to approve income tax exemptions for low-income and disabled seniors.
The board voted to approve the third scale for the tax exemptions, setting the maximum income for the exemptions at $35,000. This will enable 203 people to qualify for the exemption, 130 more than before the measure was approved, and will result in taxes increasing by $57.75 on homes at the median value of $165,000. The board had held a public hearing for the tax exemptions on Thursday, Jan. 26.
As a follow-up to the Thursday, Jan. 19 meeting, in which Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, asked board president Christina Ward to resign over improper use of email correspondence, the board had their attorney, Michael P. Leone, of Ferrara Fiorenza, PC, review the correspondence.
Leone found that Ward had not violated meeting regulations against voting via email, but provided a list of best practices for email. Among them were: emails should not be used for confidential matters such as personnel issues; board members should refrain from back-and-forth discussions about the merit of a topic that will require a vote; and that board members should remember that district emails can be obtained through Freedom of Information laws or litigation.
David Shaw, business administrator for Newfield Central School District, touched on the bus driver shortage during his report. He stated that the district had no plans to close or go remote in response, and while it is possible if several drivers are out, the district is doing everything it can to stay open. He said the district is considering consolidating two bus routes or "browning out" routes on a rotating basis as necessary, but the former would require additional staff to become permanent. Shaw encouraged people to recommend that anyone interested in driving a bus for Newfield reach out to him or Chuck Brockner, the district's head bus driver.
Shaw also reported that the district planned to switch its food management system software from Nutrikids to Mosaic, since the former is now obsolete and the latter not only has updated features, but will be less expensive. Shaw said not much will change for users, but MySchoolBucks will be shut down for two or three days as the district switches accounts.
The board voted to approve the Class of 2023's trip to Old Forge Camping Resort in Old Forge, NY. The trip will depart by bus from Newfield High School at 7:45 a.m. on June 19, and will return to Newfield by 4 p.m. on June 21. The trip will cost students $150, which covers lodging, Enchanted Forest Water Safari tickets, meals and transportation by charter bus, and payment for the trip is due by Friday, March 31. Students will need to bring their own linens for the cottages they will stay in, and are advised to bring food and spending money.
The board only has one meeting scheduled for the month of February, so its next meeting will be on Thursday, March 9.
