A former Newfield Central School District Board of Education member and teacher’s aide in both Newfield and Ithaca schools pleaded not guilty to two charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree at his arraignment March 16.
Austin J. Kuczek, 24, who was immediately suspended from his position as Newfield Town recreation director when the allegations surfaced, was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.
The investigation into Kuczek was conducted by New York State Police stationed in Ithaca.
The court affidavit alleges that in the fall and winter of 2017 Kuczek communicated with a teenaged girl via Snapchat when she was 15 years old and he was 20 years old. The context of their conversation was sexual, according to the affidavit, as were several photographs of Kuczek and a video that he sent to the alleged victim via the cell phone app.
The affidavit also details a second incident that allegedly took place in October of 2021 wherein Kuczek sent sexual images to a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat when Kuczek was 24 years old at the time.
In a supporting deposition, the alleged victim in the 2017 incident states that she knew Kuczek from “being around school sports” but did not know him personally when he first contacted her via Snapchat.
At first the conversations involved sending nonsexual photographs back and forth, but within a couple days the conversation “began to get weird,” the alleged victim said, stating that she could sense Kuczek was leading up to something inappropriate.
After receiving the indecent material, the alleged victim stated she blocked Kuczek, told an adult family member about the incident, and ceased communication with Kuczek. Years later, when she learned of a similar incident involving another teenage girl, she said it “brought back an instant flashback of the incident from 2017.”
Court documents state that during a police interview March 7 Kuczek admitted to investigators that he has used Snapchat to send sexual images to minors.
Newfield Town Justice William Greener set Kuczek’s next appearance for April 13, though it is expected that his next court date will be at the Tompkins County Courthouse, according to Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten.
“He could either be indicted or he could agree to plea guilty to a felony, but cases of this nature we take very seriously, as you would imagine,” Van Houten said at the arraignment. “I would expect it would be presented to the grand jury in the next approximately one month.”
Van Houten explained that the court was not allowed to set bail in this case because the charges against Kuczek are not bail-eligible offenses, a new rule recently imposed as part of the New York State bail reform initiative.
