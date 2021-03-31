The Town of Newfield Planning Board has partnered with the Cornell Design Connect program to begin the initial phase of a Newfield Hamlet Revitalization Plan (NEWHARP), the purpose of which is to develop a plan to encourage a walkable, attractive, vital hamlet downtown by evaluating design improvements for key items such as streetscapes and safe mobility planning.
The town is inviting residents to complete a survey that Design Connect has prepared to obtain community input into this initiative. It can be found here: tinyurl.com/newfieldplan
“Please feel free to forward this link to other family members and friends who are residents or property owners within the Town of Newfield so that we may hear their thoughts!” states a notice on the town website.
The survey will be open until approximately April 12, according to the press release, which was issued March 30.
The Town of Newfield Planning Board was created in 2007 and consists of volunteer members appointed by the Town Board. The purpose of the Planning Board is to “protect the health, safety and general welfare of the community, and to facilitate planning for transportation, water and sewer improvements, drainage, schools, parks and recreation through the use of comprehensive planning.”
Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at Cornell University. Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals while offering practical experience to students.
Anyone with questions may contact Jim Haustein of the Town of Newfield Planning Board at jrhaustein@newfieldny.org or (607) 382-1846.
