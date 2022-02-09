Newfield residents who have gone without adequate internet access for years will finally have the chance to equip their homes and businesses with high speed broadband service.
The new high speed fiber optic network will be installed by Point Broadband, formerly known as Clarity Connect. The company is preparing to begin service to customers in North Newfield along the Millard Hill corridor.
For those who are interested, there will be a pubic information session Feb. 10 at the Newfield Pubic Library from 4 to 7 p.m.
A previous session was scheduled for Feb. 3 but was cancelled due to the winter storm. The seven people who signed up for that session were moved to the one on Feb. 10.
The project was partially funded by Tompkins County, which gave $70,000 for the project. The Town of Newfield contributed $5,000.
For some residents, more information was not necessary.
“Almost 40 people have said, ‘sign me up,’ without even any interest in going to the information session,” said Mike Allinger, Newfield Town Supervisor, who will be attending the upcoming session along with Chuck Bartosch, Clarity Connect CEO. “These people have been on over-the-air wifi for so long that they are just ready for a high speed connection.”
A list of dates when the company plans to install on certain roads is available at newfieldny.org/point-broadband-info-sessions-2022. A form to sign up to participate in the upcoming information session can also be found at this address; there are still plenty of spots available, Allinger said. Because of limited space, the town is requesting that people sign up in advance for a 15-minute block of time.
The timing is right for Newfield residents in this area to connect now because aggregations can bring down the cost of installation, Allinger said; much like building a connection to town sewer or water, it’s less expensive to add on to current construction.
Some cables are likely to be installed underground while others will be overhead, Allinger said.
The need for broadband has been a struggle for Newfield for years. Allinger said the issue really hit home in 2020 when a survey found that in a list of South Tier municipalities, Newfield had 273 underserved residences when it came to internet service, the most of any of the municipalities in the study. (Candor was found to have the second highest need at 175 households.)
In April, Clarity Connect will begin its mid-Newfield project, which includes 136 households in the area of Barnes Hill Road, Taggart Road, Cornish Hollow Road and Shaffer Road. This will leave only four of the underserved residences unconnected; Allinger said they will have to wait a little longer because they are on state highways rather than county roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.