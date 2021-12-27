The vote on whether Newfield Town would opt in or out of legalizing cannabis retail came down to just one board member whose ultimate decision was surprising even to herself. The Town Board nearly voted to opt out, but at the last minute board member Joanne James was swayed by fellow members Casey Powers and Heather McCarty to opt in instead.
“I was the swing vote,” James told the Newfield News Dec 13. She said she was confident she would opt out when she walked into the Dec. 9 town board meeting.
“I had convinced myself we were going to opt out and spend a little more time researching and a little bit more time talking about it,” she said, “but I actively listened and came to the conclusion we should opt in.”
Newfield Town Board Members Mike Allinger and Christine Laughlin voted to opt out.
If the town had opted out, the town board could have voted to opt back in at a later time. On the other hand, the town cannot decide later that it wants to opt out and prohibit sales.
The Newfield Town Planning Board sent the Newfield Town Board a letter with its official stance, which was that the town board should opt out to give more time for research and continued discussion.
Allinger said he put stock in the advice of the planning board and that their suggestions seemed logical.
“Their advice really resonated with me,” Allinger said. “Point number one was that we are not sure if this is in the best interest of the town residents or something they would even consider desirable.”
Allinger said the board would have liked to put the issue to a town wide vote, but the town missed the opportunity to add it to the ballot in the spring elections. A public meeting was held in October, but it was very sparsely attended.
“A few people weighed in, some for and one or two against,” Allinger said.
James also said members of the pubic have not been clamoring to convince the board one way or the other. She said she can recall no more than two people stating their opinion; she said she believes they were both were in favor of retail legalization in Newfield.
Allinger added that, as the planning board also pointed out, the cost/benefit of legalization for municipalities like Newfield “really hadn’t been determined.”
“So we didn’t have any really positive that we could go on strongly,” he said.
James said the board ‘does absolutely fabulous work,’ despite the fact the town board ultimately voted another way.
James believes the spread of legal marijuana sales is inevitable, especially given that surrounding municipalities like Enfield, Ulysses and Ithaca have decided to not opt out as well.
“I felt like, ‘why should Newfield lose out on an opportunity and lose out on some sales tax revenue?’” she said. She also believes the regulations that will be instated will make the products in dispensaries safer than their illegally purchased counterparts.
Allinger said he has concerns about setbacks, or how far away the dispensaries will have to be from places like schools and churches. Newfield will have to rely on the state to set adequate regulations because the Town of Newfield does not have zoning and cannot legally control where dispensaries can be located.
Allinger said he expects the state will regulate cannabis in much the same way it tasks the State Liquor Authority with regulating alcohol.
“There will be some sort of controls built into it, and we just have to trust that those are going to help us,” Allinger said.
Allinger does not necessarily see marijuana retail fitting into the community, though it might be better suited to the town in other ways, he said.
“I think Newfield having all of the farmland around it could really benefit from the growth of cannabis, but not too much from the sales of cannabis,” he explained.
He would like to see the discussion on the topic continue between the town board and residents.
“I would like to hear from more people about whether they want to see it or not,” Allinger said, “and what they envision best practices being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.