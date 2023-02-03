On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers.
The law to repeal the override of the tax levy limit, known as Local Law #1 of 2023, repeals Local Law #4 of 2022, thus reinstating limits on real properties that the Town of Newfield may levy.
The law to establish property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers, known as Local Law #2 of 2023, grants a 10 percent reduction on property taxes for qualifying volunteer firefighters and EMT workers. This includes enrolled members who have certified, unmarried surviving spouses of volunteers who died in the line of duty, and spouses of volunteers who have passed away after more than 20 years of service. Any members who have served for over 20 years will have the exemption for the rest of their lives if the property serves as their primary residence.
At the start of the meeting, the board held 10-minute public hearings for each of the local laws, as was legally required. No members of the public spoke at the public hearing for repealing the tax levy limit, but Ben Emery, Newfield's fire chief, spoke about the tax exemption.
Emery said that while he was in favor of the local law, it ultimately did not amount to much money unless the volunteer had high-value homes that had high property taxes. He said volunteer firefighters would have to choose between this property tax exemption and a $200 income tax credit, and most would consider the latter a better choice.
"I hope it passes, because maybe later on, the percentage could go up so there actually would be a benefit," Emery said, "but I don't see anyone claiming it currently."
After the meeting officially began, the board passed both local laws unanimously.
Michael Jordan, a member of Newfield Central School District's Board of Education, gave the Town Board a presentation on Sports Connect, sports management software that he believed that the town should use. He explained the benefits of the program, such as being user-friendly, usable on mobile devices as well as desktop computers, and secure housing of financial information, among other features he believed the town would find convenient.
The board discussed the proposed moratorium in response to the proposed expansion of Second Wind cottages in Newfield, in hopes of having the moratorium ready by the next board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. In order to prepare the moratorium, the board had to ensure the language adequately reflected what they wanted the moratorium to accomplish, such as properly defining campsites versus campgrounds, and addressed its concerns for Second Wind without being tailor-made to halt the development, since moratoriums cannot be used to stop specific developments.
The board considered eliminating a sentence stating the town's concerns for the residents of Second Wind, but Blixy Taezsch, bookkeeper for the town of Newfield, argued in favor of keeping it in, stating that the town's opposition to the expansion is also for the sake of Second Wind's residents.
"It's not just about the residents(of Newfield), it's about these folks, too," Taezsch said of the people who live at Second Wind.
The board ultimately left the passage as it was originally written. The draft moratorium is available on the town’s website.
