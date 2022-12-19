On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., the Newfield Town Board unanimously voted to oppose a proposed expansion of the Second Wind homeless housing.
Michael Allinger, supervisor of the town of Newfield, told the board he had researched the issue, and found that the proposed expansion lacked two things - 24/7 monitoring of the area and complete transparency with the people who lived nearby.
"What I came away with was a feeling that this was something that people just wanted to make happen because it wasn't happening fast enough," Allinger said. "I don't think that's a reason for doing something of this magnitude."
Randy Brown, Tompkins County Legislature's representative for District 8 - an area covering Newfield and a portion of Enfield - attended the meeting. He recounted how the proposal had passed the Community Recovery Fund Committee 6-0 and shared his concerns and criticisms of the proposals.
Brown was concerned with Second Wind's "low barrier" standards for newcomers, which would result in many drug addicts and sex offenders coming. He said that in the City of Ithaca, addicts could get drugs, syringes and treatment, but would not have access to those services at Second Wind. He was also concerned about the presence of sex offenders, whom he said no one wants "in their backyard" and are thus difficult to safely house.
"I just think it's not safe for the neighborhood," Brown said, "and I don't think it's fair for them to outsource this to Newfield. I just don't think it's right."
Brown brought up how the local homeless encampment known as "the Jungle" has had many incidents that led to 911 calls, then cited how Newfield's response times to 911 calls are among the worst in the county, making the town poorly suited to deal with any crises that may arise.
Brown expressed environmental concerns, such as hundreds of needles being discarded in the waters near Second Wind, and said there was no proposed solution to this problem.
"If you walk down there, there are needles everywhere," Brown said, "in the water, in garbage and in the waste, it's awful."
Brown said that Community Recovery Fund monies should be used for COVID-related problems not homelessness, which is a problem that has existed long before the pandemic, and stated that the County was already spending money on putting homeless people in hotel rooms in the Code Blue program. He said that he was in favor of funding efforts to help address the homelessness problems, but from the town's fund balance, not from COVID funds.
"They're spending millions of dollars already on this problem," Brown said.
Brown said he intended to ask the residents near Second Wind about their feelings about the expansion, which could potentially hurt property values in the area.
"I would imagine not one of them's going to like it, but if they do, they do," he said.
Brown expressed concerns that any proposal that passed the committee unanimously would be difficult for the rest of the legislature to vote down. With only 13 people on the legislature after Henry Granison passed away, only two legislators outside the committee would need to vote for the expansion for it to pass. Despite this, Brown said the town voting to oppose the expansion would send a strong message to the legislature.
"I think it will carry a lot of weight, I really do," Brown said. "I think if legislators see the town is dead against this, that will slow them."
