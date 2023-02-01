Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She said she was honored to be nominated alongside many others who had contributed much to the cause of promoting literacy, but said her students deserved much of the credit.
"It's very, very nice to be recognized for what I do," Rodriguez said, "but so much of what I do is thanks to what I the students, so my nomination, to me, I owe them a lot of credit, because they're the ones who help me do this research. I work with them, they're the ones who help me feel like it's important to create engaging lessons and push through challenges. So without their hard work, my work really doesn't mean much of anything."
Eric Hartz, superintendent for Newfield Central School District, was involved with hiring Rodriguez. He said it was a great honor for a teacher from a school district as small as Newfield's to be recognized by an international organization for her efforts.
Rodriguez has always been passionate about working with others and loved to learn, traits that steered her towards teaching. When she was growing up, her teachers had a great influence on her, causing her to become one herself in the hopes of helping young learners who are struggling.
"I meet so many young learners who don't like school and don't feel successful and they want to avoid it and would rather be doing other things because they are made to feel like they're not good at it," Rodriguez said. "As someone who had the opposite experience in school, I know how rewarding that can be. School was my safe place, so I want to make sure that I can provide that for other students, and I want to make sure they can see they can be successful."
Rodriguez graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's degree in English, then moved to Ohio, where she taught at an independent school for five years. She then moved back to Ithaca, where she taught at a project-based learning school before pursuing her Master's degree in literacy instruction at SUNY Cortland.
At the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, Rodriguez transitioned to teaching at Newfield Elementary School as an Academic Intervention Specialist to help students with literacy skills, not wanting to leave teaching but intending to get into a more literacy-specific field. She helps students that are behind grade level get caught up, ensures that those who are above grade level stay engaged and looks at literacy trends in the school.
"I really like working with other people, I especially like working with young learners," Rodriguez said. "I feel we don't give young learners enough credit a lot of the time for how capable they are and the insights they're able [to] bring to things."
Rodriguez said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted students' education for two years, often at critical points; for many students, the pandemic lasted for most of their time in middle school. Despite this, she cautioned against taking an overly negative view of the pandemic's impact on students, since students have seen gains in some areas while learning at home or in smaller groups.
"After a certain point, we need to realize that we can't keep viewing things from a deficit mindset," Rodrguez said, "we can't keep viewing things as, 'Oh, this is what COVID did to kids, this is how behind we are.' You can only say that for so long; eventually, we need to just say, 'Hey, here's where we are and here's what the students are coming in with.'"
Rodriguez is also involved with the Seven Valley Reading Council, a small local chapter of the New York State Reading Association that seeks to help local educators meet their students' needs. She is considering getting a doctorate at Cornell University to further tailor her work into literacy.
To Rodriguez, "all teachers are teachers of literacy" for their respective disciplines, which require different skills, noting that the way one reads a scientific text is different from the way one reads a comic book. She said literacy is more important for everyday life than many people realize, such as reading signs and job applications.
"It's the way that we engage in the world, " Rodriguez said, "so if you are not functionally literate, you will have a much, much harder time and the world will be a much less kind - and honestly an unfair place."
Rodriguez is enjoying her first year at Newfield, and is looking into ways to increase community and student engagement.
"Right now, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, very much enjoying being a part of Newfield's plans and trying to make our school and our district as welcoming and affirming as it can be," Rodriguez said.
