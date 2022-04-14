The Town of Newfield is currently focused on upgrading its aging water and septic systems, and two multi-million-dollar projects are in the works.
One project, designed to improve the facilities serving the town’s Water District No. 1 and Water District No. 2, is estimated at a maximum cost of $4.8 million.
The second is aimed at extending the life of the town’s Sewer District No. 1 at an estimated cost of $1.1 million.
The repairs to the drinking water systems involve remediation of two of the town’s wells, both located on Pine Circle, so in preparation the town built its fourth well to ensure there was a backup water supply during the construction.
The water districts serve about 2,300 people, according to a 2020 study by Hunt Engineers, less than half of the town’s total population of roughly 5,100. Only those living within the water district are taxed for the the service and related improvement projects.
“We’re in a good position to perform some maintenance on two of the pumps and wells anytime now,” Michael Allinger, Newfield Supervisor, said. “We also would like to do some upgrades to the infrastructure along Main Street, but we’re still in the process of trying to secure grants.”
“The larger piece is to replace the infrastructure that runs down Main Street,” he added. “I don’t have a timeline on that, but the sooner the better, obviously.”
Allinger said the town held several public hearings, including one at the Newfield Fire Hall in 2020, with no members of the public attending the most recent hearing this past March.
“People understand,” Allinger said. “They get that the infrastructure of these districts dates back to the 1960s, so from time to time they’re going to need some help and remediation.”
Allinger explained that the water system went too long without improvements until making the necessary repairs became a project spearheaded by former Newfield Town Supervisor Richard Driscoll. The next supervisor, Jeffrey Hart, took the reins when he was elected.
“Jeff [Hart] obviously agreed with [Driscoll] because he found the resources to do studies, and now we have a clear plan,” Allinger said.
When it comes to the sewer system, studies by Hunt Engineers have found where excess stormwater is likely entering the town’s leach field.
“They worked on the study through COVID and worked on recommendations and next steps to resolve some of the excessive inflow of water,” Allinger said. “… the other option would be to have to build a waste water treatment plant, which financially would be a whole lot more than $1 million.”
