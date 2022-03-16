The Town of Newfield has suspended Town Recreation Director Austin J. Kuczek following his arrest for allegedly sending indecent images to minors.
The town issued the following statement: “The Town of Newfield suspended its Recreation Supervisor when the Town received notice from the New York State Police on March 7, 2022 that a criminal charge had been filed against him. The Town has received no complaints regarding the employee’s performance as Recreation Supervisor, and has no additional knowledge of the basis for the criminal charge.”
Kuczek was arrested after an investigation revealed that he sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17, according to the press release issued March 7 by the state police.
He was charged with two counts of disseminating indecent material to minors and was released on appearance tickets to the Newfield Town Court March 16.
Kuczek is a former member of the Newfield Central School District Board of Education. He was a teacher’s aide in the Newfield School District and later a teacher’s aide at Boynton Middle School in Ithaca.
The police investigation into Kuczek began while he was on the Newfield School Board and working within Ithaca City Schools as a teacher’s aide, said a state police spokesperson, who declined to offer more information at this time.
