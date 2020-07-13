In its most recent newsletter, Newfield Public Library (NPL) thanked everyone who voted to increase the library’s funding.
“We greatly appreciate your support and the opportunity to increase the positive impact that we have in the community,” the letter stated.
In the school district election on June 26, the residents of Newfield voted in favor of increasing the school tax levy from $58,000 to $76,000. The sum is to be paid annually to the trustees of the Newfield Public Library.
The proposition passed in a vote of 243 to 77.
In other library news, curbside pick-up started at the library in mid-June, and according to the newsletter it is a smooth process that starts by placing your order online or by calling (607) 564-3594 or emailing the library at newfieldlibrary@gmail.com.
“We are displaying many new items in our windows so stop by for some window shopping,” the newsletter said. “Many of you have asked when you will be able to come into the library again. The date has not been set but we will keep working hard to make it happen as soon as possible!”
As for upcoming events, local puppeteer Scott Hitz will be at the library for two hands-on workshops this summer to help children craft their very own puppets.
This workshop for youth is scheduled for July 16 at 10:30 a.m. Then, on Aug. 6, Scott will host a special workshop for adults at 6:30 p.m. Right now the July session will be virtual, but library staff have indicated they are hopeful the August program could be in person.
The workshops are free, but participants need to register, as space is limited. Call the library at (607) 564-3594 or email newfieldlibrary@gmail.com to be added to the list of attendees.
“We’ll provide the supplies and you provide the creativity,” the library’s website states. “We’d love to see what you create! Share your puppet pictures with us!”
NPL’s Puppet Palooza program featuring Scott Hitz is made possible in part with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.
