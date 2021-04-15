The Newfield Public Library said in their most recent newsletter that the Newfield History and Activity Center Open House last month was a success. They were “delighted by the turnout.” The open house was the kickoff to a number of events being held at the library this spring. As the weather warms, programming this April and May is all about growth.
If you have not seen it yet, the library is offering several opportunities to visit the new History and Activity Center in April and May.
“You are invited to come see the space and provide suggestions to help the library and others plan future programming, events, and more,” the newsletter states. Visit newfieldpubliclibrary.org/community-check-ins or call the library at (607) 564-3594 for available dates and times.
Visitors to that web address will also find a link to a community check in survey, which allows community members to provide input virtually. The library also encourages patrons to email suggestions to newfieldlibrary@gmail.com or mail your suggestions to Newfield Public Library, PO Box 154, Newfield, NY 14867.
“This last year has been enlightening, and many of us have re-evaluated our needs and priorities,” the newsletter said. “Let’s get together to share our thoughts and ideas for our community.”
The library also has planting kits available. They are “a bit of a mystery,” according to the library.
“Pick one up at the library while they last and see what grows,” the newsletter suggests. “Take a guess at what type of flower you are growing and be entered in a drawing for a bag of goodies.”
The library also encourages people to share their plant stories in photos or poems.
On April 15 the library will hold its monthly game night, which comes up on the third Thursday of every month. This month’s game will be an escape room. Space is limited, so register for the Zoom link on the library website.
If the warmer weather has you itching to spend time outdoors, Bioblitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. Participate in the library’s version of this botanical scavenger hunt at an in-person event April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (weather permitting).
Then on April 22, come join the library for a Technology Night with an Earth Day twist. Call or email for the Zoom link, and explore the Tompkins County Solid Waste website with a guided virtual tour. Also, “get ready to greet our green friends this spring by trying out some plant identification apps,” states the library newsletter. “All are welcome.”
