On June 29, 2023, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Stephan R. Starks, age 74, of Newfield, NY for the class “A-II” felony of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and the class “D” felony of Sex Abuse in the first degree.
The arrest stems from an investigation that began last year by members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The investigation revealed that Starks inappropriately touched a child under the age of 13 on several occasions.
Starks was processed at SP Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
