Two Newfield restaurants were victorious this year in Ithaca’s 24th Annual Chili Cook-off, held March 5 on the Ithaca Commons.
One of the winning local eateries was Covered Bridge Market, which Rob Jordan took ownership of in September 2020 after working for the previous owners for five years.
This is the second year Jordan entered the contest but only the first year he has been able to serve his chili in a festival atmosphere; last year, because of COVID-19, the judges and the public had to go around to the various restaurants to taste the entries.
“It was so nice seeing people’s faces and them having their little kids go up and have the chili,” he said. “It was a really good experience, and I cannot wait for next year.”
This year, the market and the Seabring Inn switched trophies—the market won “People’s Choice,” while Seabring won “Best Meat Chili.”
“It’s nice that we got to both participate and have the winners be from Newfield for the second year in a row,” Jordan said.
Jordan made five batches of chili that were four and a half gallons each for the occasion because he only had enough space to do one batch at a time.
The recipe is a bit of an accident where one ingredient got switched for another and the result was better than the original. Jordan prefers to keep it a secret but will say that he used hand-squeezed plum tomatoes (which took a very long time) along with corn, black beans, kidney beans, sausage and beef burger.
“I think our hearty tomato flavor is a big part of it,” he said, adding that he was a little nervous because he believes the judges prefer brisket-style chili, but he was happy to make a traditional-style chili that the pubic enjoyed.
“I’m more for the people anyhow,” he said, though that does not mean he is not up for new challenges. “I’m hoping next year to woo the judges a little more,” he said.
Jordan said he cooked morning ’til night to prepare the more than 20 gallons of chili needed for the cook-off. To make this possible, two of his former employees, Shawn Wendt and Kris Rognaldsen, came back to lend a hand at the store while Jordan scooped chili at the festival.
“Nothing in the kitchen is done without the full team, but they definitely helped immensely by being here and helping when they didn’t have to,” he said.
Market employee April Clark worked extra hours covering the nighttime shift, he added. “They really went above and beyond to help me out.”
At Seabring Inn, co-owner Sabine Detterbeck (the talent behind the winning chili) said she also greatly enjoyed the cook-off experience.
“I’d like to thank everyone who enjoyed the chili and came out to support the Downtown Chili Cook-off, along with all the volunteers and event coordinators who make these things possible,” Detterbeck said, adding that her inspiration to make the champion chili was partially the desire to make something everyone will enjoy, but she confessed it was also an excuse to make her favorite thing—brisket.
“I’d like to think the secret to its lasting success (we won people’s choice last year with the same recipe) is our philosophy of no shortcuts, no gimmicks, just putting in the time, care, and effort,” she said. “This is the second year in a row that Newfield is taking home both trophies, and we are happy to have done our part to support our community.”
See the full list of 2022 Chili Cook-off winners below.
People’s Choice (online and
in-person voting by attendees)
WINNER! Covered Bridge Market (based of Newfield)
Best Presentation (online and in-person voting by attendees)
WINNER! Luna Inspired
Street Food
Best Meat (Voted by Judges)
WINNER! Seabring Inn (based
out of Newfield)
2nd place: Lansing Deli
3rd place: Ithaca Ale House
Best Vegetarian (Voted by Judges)
WINNER! Kilpatrick’s
Publick House
2nd place: Lucky Hare
/Babes Burgers
3rd place: Zocalo
Best Vegan (Voted by Judges)
WINNER!
Youth Entrepreneurship Market/Southside Community Center
2nd place: Gorgers
3rd place: Viva Taqueria & Cantina
Best Chili Inspired Item
(Voted by Judges)
WINNER! Gorgers Subs
2nd place: Loaves & Fishes
3rd place: Mojos Hot Sauce
Best Beverage
WINNER! Monks on the Commons
2nd place: Ithaca Ale House
3rd place: New York
Cider Company
