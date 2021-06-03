A year ago, the Newfield community turned out in full force to support its high school graduates, throwing a parade and hanging banners along Main Street for the first time and making graduation day a little more fun, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with 2020 and the beginning of 2021 having proved even more difficult for students than most could have anticipated, Newfielders are stepping up to do it again for the graduates who missed out on so much this past year.
There will be a parade like the one held last year; it will take place on Main Street June 5 starting at noon. There will be some emergency vehicles in attendance, but the majority of the parade will be the graduates driving decorated cars.
Project Graduation, a group of Newfield parents that has traditionally met over the years to plan an after-prom party, took on the task of fundraising for banners to be hung once again—74 of them, each one with the photo of a 2021 grad.
It is not a cheap undertaking by any means, but area business and individuals have shown their generosity, said Laurie Mras, mother of high school senior Sophia Mras and a member of Project Graduation.
“To cover the banners that we’re going hang up around town is going to cost around $6,000,” Mras said, adding that the group has been touched to see so many donations pour in for the cause. When the parade is over, the students will be able to take the banners home as keepsakes.
The after-prom party will still happen this year (and will comply with New York State COVID-19 guidelines, which are subject to change, Mras said) but this year’s class will have a slightly bigger celebration than in years past in the form of the banners and the Main Street parade.
“We figured they deserve a little extra this year,” Mras said. “It’s been a tumultuous year for everybody, but especially for our kids in school.”
The Newfield Public Works Department has offered to hang up all the banners.
The parents were confident people would be eager to do the parade again as well, as there was so much excitement around it last year.
“A lot of people attended,” Mras said. “There was a lot of buzz on social media about it and really positive feedback.”
“Especially with COVID and them being at home, this is a great social community building exercise,” Mras added, “They’ve been really tough, sticking it out through all of the changes and adapting well. They were still able to succeed this year and do well, despite the many challenges.”
